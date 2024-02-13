Wolves boss Dan McNamara proud as FA Cup run comes to an end

In front of a club record 1,812 supporters at New Bucks Head the National League Northern Premier Division outfit gave a strong effort, before eventually falling to a 4-1 defeat against Super League opposition.

And after exiting the competition at the hands of a side two divisions above them, the overriding emotion among those associated with Wolves is one of pride and excitement about where their team can go.

Manager McNamara said on X, formerly known as Twitter: “What an amazing day. New record attendance at Bucks Head. So proud of the players and the way they’ve applied themselves today.

“To share that goal with 1820 fans and hear the roar was incredible. Thank you all.”

Beth Merrick, whose penalty put Wolves back on level terms after 67 minutes, posted: “Football’s a funny game.

“What a fan base we have – we were so close for you all. We heard you loud and proud.

“Another special moment for this club, even better in the FA Cup.”

There was also FA Cup heartache for Birmingham City, who fell to a 6-2 defeat at Leicester City despite leading early on through a Missy Goodwin own goal and Libby Smith’s strike.

In the Northern Premier League, Albion dropped to 10th place, just one spot above the relegation zone, after a 2-1 defeat at Halifax.

After falling behind early on, Fran Orthodoxou’s 81st-minute equaliser looked to have snatched a point for the visitors, only for Halifax to score with seconds left on the clock to snatch all three points to leapfrog Albion in the table.

Stourbridge also tumbled down the table after their 4-1 defeat at Stoke, with Zoe Clarke’s goal the only real moment of quality on a disappointing afternoon for the Glassgirls.

In Division One Midlands, Sporting Khalsa’s title hopes were dealt a big blow as they went down 3-1 at home to league-leaders Loughborough Lightning.

Leonie Joyce scored a consolation goal for the hosts who now sit fourth in the league and eight points off top spot, albeit with two games in hand on first and second place.

Courtney Dilger’s hat-trick and goals from Tilly Astell and Chloe East-Goodman helped Lichfield City to a 5-3 win at Solihull Sporting in the West Midlands Premier.

Elsewhere in the league, Lye Town lost 3-2 at Shrewsbury Town.

In Division One North, Walsall were beaten 2-1 at home by AFC Telford United, who replaced the Saddlers at the top of the table with their victory. The hosts fell behind after just four minutes before Mia Fellows levelled the scores just before the break.

Telford scored what would ultimately go on to be the deciding goal 10 minutes after the restart.

Darlaston Town remain pointless after losing 4-0 at home to Leek Town Reserves. And in Division One South, Bewdley Town lost 3-0 at Droitwich Spa while Sedgley & Gornal United were beaten 1-0 by Rugby Town.