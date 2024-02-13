Liam Keen debrief: Off the pace and Wolves pay the price

Wolves have had a fantastic season but after taking down Chelsea on their own turf, they came crashing down to earth with a loss against Brentford.

It was a game where Gary O’Neil’s side failed to hit their level and were punished for it.

Slim attacking options

When Matheus Cunha limped off with injury, Wolves’ limited options at the top end of the field were laid bare.

With no Hwang Hee-chan available, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde came off the bench to reprise his role as a makeshift number nine, but the summer signing was bullied by Brentford’s towering defenders.

He is being sacrificed to fill a gap the club could not fill in the transfer market and his performances are suffering as a result.

Nathan Fraser offered more when he came off the bench, but Wolves are still relying on a teenager who is still finding his feet.