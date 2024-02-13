Dave Edwards: Wolves ran out of ideas - but they can bounce back

Wolves have been in a really good place recently and a win would have kept them on the coattails of the European places and you never know what might happen from there – but it wasn’t to be.

It was an unusual performance from this Wolves team. We haven’t seen many like this under Gary O’Neil and it was a bit of a throwback to the last couple seasons where a team lower down the league come and shut up shop, and make it difficult.

Wolves ran out of ideas and it almost reminded me of the Bournemouth game last year when they came to Molineux – when O’Neil was in charge of The Cherries.

It didn’t quite happen for them. Despite still having opportunities, the two goals they conceded were very poor. You don’t expect it of this Wolves side.

The first was a routine corner for either Craig Dawson to head or Jose Sa to come and collect and they left it to each other, leaving Norgaard with a free header.

The second goal, with Wolves chasing the game, it was a loose pass from Dawson.