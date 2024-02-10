Steve Bull: Star's return gives Gary O'Neil a great headache

A player who scored 11 goals over the first half of the season being back available for a team which has netted seven in the last two matches is the headache you want.

South Korea getting knocked out of the Asia Cup at the semi-final stage was obviously a blow to Hwang on a personal level but selfishly, we will all be happy to see him back playing for Wolves.

O’Neil has the luxury of not needing to throw him straight back in today against Brentford, such is the form of others.