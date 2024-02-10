Johnny Phillips: The wolf pack is making a difference off the pitch

Wolves shone a light on their key commitments to environmental sustainability through One Pack One Planet, a project which Wolves Foundation have become heavily involved in.

At the recent home fixture with Manchester United a range of produce grown at a local allotment by participants on the Foundation’s Head 4 Health project, under the guidance of Wolves head chef Luke Hitchins and the club’s catering partners Levy, was part of the food served up to customers in hospitality.

The allotment in Heath Town has become a popular part of Head 4 Health, offering adults the chance to get together and grow their own food as part of the initiative, which aims to improve mental health via workshops and physical activity.

“The main aim of Head 4 Health is to help people with their mental health but, with the allotment, they are also involved in a project which has an end result,” said Hitchins.

“We have seen participants, who might be a bit shy and quiet when they first come along, then really coming out of their shell and, within a few weeks, they are talking about their experiences and the issues they have faced.

“Coming to the allotment is a happy part of their day, and growing the fruit and vegetables gives them something really positive to aim for.

“We call it ‘full circle’ because they have come along to Head 4 Health with the Foundation but are now contributing back with the aim of getting this food into the stadium to be enjoyed by Wolves fans.