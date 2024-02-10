Fitness first for Wolves loanee as he excites Gary O'Neil

Noha, who is the younger brother of fellow Wolves midfielder Mario, joined on loan from French heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain until the end of the season in January.

Wolves hold the option to make the move permanent in the summer, and O’Neil has had a chance to scan his eye over the teenager during the past week.

Noha has needed time to get up to speed fitness wise during training at Compton, after playing just once in Serie B during his loan spell at Italian outfit Sampdoria earlier in the campaign.

The 18-year-old primarily played for Sampdoria’s under-19s, but O’Neil is determined to help him reach the level required to be match-fit for the Premier League.

“He has trained well and has shown some really good moments of quality,” O’Neil said.

“Fitness wise, he hadn’t done loads before he came. So, it was modified training for a little bit.