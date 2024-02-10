Ellie Wilson urges fans to help clip the Seagulls’ wings

Wolves have already made history by getting to the fifth round of the competition for the first time in 20 years and they now have a first trip to the quarter-finals in their sights.

But they first must take on Women's Super League side Brighton on February 11 in Telford.

"I'm really excited, it's a good tie and with it being at home it makes it even more exciting," Wilson told the Express & Star.

"It's a big draw against a big team at home. The fans will hopefully get behind us as they have done already, and that makes for a really exciting fixture.

"It's now about us focusing on the task in hand and performing. It's almost a free hit and no pressure on us, but we put that pressure on ourselves as we want to go and win and see how we compare to teams like Brighton.

"We'll be comfortable and know our surroundings, and Brighton have to come to us, which poses a different challenge to them.

"We'll have a lot of support which absolutely counts and will help us on the day.

"We have to remember what we're good at and stick to our game. We've shown we can compete with bigger teams and get results.

"Even in pre-season we tested ourselves against teams in higher divisions to see where we are, so we know what we're good at and can bring to games. We can hurt teams."

Wilson dropped down a level from the Championship to join Wolves in the National League Northern Premier Division last summer and has gone on to have a successful campaign in the starting XI.

Now facing a team two levels above them who have far superior financial resources, Wilson believes Wolves' quality on the pitch could be enough to cause an upset.

"There are differences in teams being full time and the model they have, but the on pitch quality is quite close," Wilson added on the gap between divisions.

"Sometimes the gap looks bigger than what it is but the FA Cup fixtures have demonstrated how close it is. There's not a lot in it and especially in the FA Cup as anyone can win on the day.

"If you look at WSL teams there's naturally a bigger gap there with more professional players who have been in that full time environment for longer, but at the same time we have a lot of quality and hunger in our group. That counts for a lot on a match day.

"It does give you a bit of freedom going into a game like that, but it's also exciting for all of the players and staff.

"We want to give a good account of ourselves and do the badge proud. Who knows what we can achieve.

"It's the FA Cup, anything can happen. We'll go out and give 110 per cent and see where that leaves us at the end of the game.

"We want to progress to the next round and it'll be the furthest we've ever gone in the competition, which makes it even more exciting. That's more motivation to go and progress."

With limited resources, Wolves have stuttered in the league this season after previously coming so close to promotion on two occasions.

But Wilson remains proud of the work they have done this campaign and hopes they can do one better against the Seagulls.

She said: "If we win this game we're in the quarter-finals, which is pretty crazy. Considering where we're at as a group, that would be an amazing achievement.

"From now on, we'll take each game as it comes. We'll deal with Brighton and see what happens, if we win we'll take it from there.

"If not, hopefully we've put a really good performance in and it's something we can be proud of.

"We've already beaten our previous record in terms of our FA Cup run, so that's something to be proud of already, but we're not finished yet.

"I'm enjoying it. It's been exciting, up and down and I've enjoyed being with the group.

"It's a great group of girls and I'm just excited to see what we can go on to achieve.

"It's a quality team and the staff are fantastic. The whole club has a really good positive vibe about it with great people to work with and be around.

"I've enjoyed it from the minute I walked in. It's really professional and we have access to great facilities.

"When you join a new team you don't know how it's going to go, but it's a fantastic group and credit to the staff as it's the team as a whole that makes the environment so welcoming."