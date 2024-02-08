WATCH FOR FREE: Wolves poddy Ep326 with Nathan Judah and special guest Tim Spiers

The boys are reunited in this special one-off episode as the reminisce about old time and look ahead to what lies in store for Wolves in the future.

The Black Country Derby is revisited and there's a full review of the stunning 4-2 win at Chelsea.

How much is Pedro Neto worth and what clubs will come sniffing in the summer?

There's a return of Abuse of the Week and all your questions are answered.

Want to win a stunning prize, the boys tell you how to enter a special competition