WATCH FOR FREE: Wolves poddy Ep326 with Nathan Judah and special guest Tim Spiers
Nathan Judah and special guest Tim Spiers bring you the latest episode of the Wolves poddy in association with Kettle and Toaster Man.
By Nathan Judah
The boys are reunited in this special one-off episode as the reminisce about old time and look ahead to what lies in store for Wolves in the future.
The Black Country Derby is revisited and there's a full review of the stunning 4-2 win at Chelsea.
How much is Pedro Neto worth and what clubs will come sniffing in the summer?
There's a return of Abuse of the Week and all your questions are answered.
