Wolves fans delighted with huge win as they condemn West Brom crowd trouble

After Wolves went 2-0 up in the 78th minute, shortly after the game was stopped as a disturbance in the crowd flared up. The players from both teams were dragged off the field as police and stewards raced to two corners of the ground where Albion fans were attempting to get on the pitch.

It is believed some Wolves fans were discovered in the home end after the second goal went in, which was scored by Matheus Cunha. The game was stopped for around 35 minutes.

Earlier in the game, Wolves took a 1-0 lead through Pedro Neto after surviving some early scares.