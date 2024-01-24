Wolves defender set for move

The 29-year-old, who has been banned from first team duties since the end of November after a training ground incident, has now finally agreed the move after days of talks.

Jonny will leave Wolves on a free, with the club keen to get him out of the door.

After a lack of concrete options with clubs willing to pay a fee, Wolves were happy to move him on and will also top up part of his wages as an incentive for Jonny to move to Greece, with him due to take a pay cut on his current Premier League wages.

Jonny was banned from first team action at Wolves after he elbowed team-mate Tawanda Chirewa and spat at a member of staff, before damaging a TV and table in the aftermath.

Although Wolves are not getting a fee, they are able to move an unwanted player on and will save money in the long run with Jonny's contract at Wolves running until 2025.