Nathan Judah's Wolves notebook vs Brighton

Pre-match

The team was pretty much as expected for this one.

Maybe the only question was whether Pedro Neto was ready for his first start since his hamstring strain.

The answer is a big yes! And with Lemina back into the fold, this is probably O'Neil's strongest XI from the players available.

Bellegarde is again on the bench and a useful option.

But other than that, it's fairly young with man-of-the-moment Nathan Fraser keen to build on his heroics vs Brentford.

Match

Brighton started the game the better of the two teams.

They attacked well in waves and often overloaded Wolves, who left themselves a little too open when pushing forward.

Neto looked dangerous and came closest to scoring, but the home side edged the half.