Steve Bull: Wolves attacking FA Cup with conviction

Sometimes you win nice and sometimes it’s horrible. Both teams huffed and puffed and we came out on top, which I think was well deserved.

It could have gone either way. Both teams hit the post and had chances, but at the end of the day it came down to that late penalty.

Matheus Cunha reminds of me Raul Jimenez when he’s taking a penalty. Cool, calm, collected and you know it will end up in the back of the net.

There was a few stand-out players. Tommy Doyle had a good game again, Joe Hodge did a good job too after coming in from the cold to play.