Gary O'Neil: Wolves goals could have altered January plans

An impressive first half of the season has left Wolves just three points shy of the European places.

Hwang Hee-chan has scored 10 Premier League goals while Pedro Neto is third on the assists chart, despite being sidelined for two months.

Wolves are still targeting a number nine and a winger, but O’Neil admits the work of those forwards, and the numbers provided by Matheus Cunha and Pablo Sarabia, means the club do not need to rush.

“We didn’t get a number nine done in the summer, that was the area we missed out on and we were trying,” O’Neil said.

“That remains in January but how well Channy has done has meant we can still be in a good spot in the league.

“As well as the other attacking players with Cunha, and Sasa has managed to get a couple goals off the bench, Pedro’s impact and Pablo’s assists.

“There’s lots of reasons we’ve managed to keep going but most successful teams have a very good out and out number nine and we are looking. But the financial restraints are still in place for January and we’ll work to get what we can.

“The recruitment team are hard at work and I’m sure some that were available in the summer will still be available and some that weren’t, might be available now.

“Throughout January the market will constantly move. I can assure everybody that the club will do the best they can do give us the best chance possible of being successful.”