Steve Bull: It's been a very Merry Christmas - but Wolves need more

The transfer window opens on Monday and I just hope that the board don’t see us scoring goals at the moment and think we don’t need to get a striker in. We still need a number nine, a natural striker.

I believe we still need another defender, someone to cover if Dawson, Kilman or Toti are out, we need that replacement or cover.

It’s similar in midfield, if Lemina or Gomes are missing then we need someone of a similar calibre to come in and fill their boots.

I’d say it’s straight down the middle, the spine, for an ideal Wolves transfer window. A new recruit in central defence, centre-midfield and a centre-forward.