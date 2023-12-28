Nathan Judah's Wolves notebook vs Brentford

Pre-game

One change from Chelsea and it's enforced with Craig Dawson making way for Santiago Bueno.

Big test for Bueno in only his second Premier League start for the club - hopefully he's up to the test!

But it does weaken Wolves quite considerably...especially as this is the start of game that Dawson thrives in.

Elsewhere Super Pedro Neto is back on the bench, two months after his hamstring tear vs Newcastle.

Joe Hodge also returns and overall it's a stronger looking bench than the squad that was named v Chelsea.

Nathan Collins back in the Brentford team...let's hope he doesn't do a Chris Wood!

Agent Collins at the double (Getty)

Match

There are crazy starts to football games and then there's Wolves vs Brentford, December 2023.

Three goals in three mins, I did not know quite what was going on!