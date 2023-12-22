Wolves plotting attacking signings in January

It has been widely reported for some time that the club is targeting a striker and a winger in the window, but O’Neil has now publicly confirmed Wolves’ stance.

They are eager to add depth to the squad, with Fabio Silva expected to leave, but the move would also allow Hwang Hee-chan and Matheus Cunha to play in their more natural positions.

“We’re maybe one or two short on attacking players, and wide players,” O’Neil said.

“When Pedro’s been out we’ve not had anyone that likes to play on the outside of the pitch in an attacking sense.

“You can use Rayan (Ait-Nouri) there a little bit because he’s good and does have quality, but in terms of a real attacking player on the outside there’s only really Pedro.

“Then also a number nine, to free up some of the other attacking players in their preferred position. Cunha is a 10, Channy maybe off the side or is a 10.

“We’ll see because January is always tricky. There will possibly be some comings and goings, but nothing really concrete to comment on at the moment.”

Sasa Kalajdzic has also seen his minutes limited this season and while O’Neil did not write off his chances, he did say the club are targeting a new striker.

He added: “Sasa has really good key strengths and things he’s very good at, things that really suit his game, and then certain parts of the game that don’t.

“It’s the same with everybody, we’re trying to use him in the right situations and when it fits what we need.

“With the number nine we’ve moved things around a bit with sometimes Channy, sometimes Cunha and sometimes it’s been Sasa, so we’ve had to be a bit creative in that part of the pitch.

“All the lads understand their part and give their best.

“Let’s see in January. A number nine would be high up the list if we can do something.”