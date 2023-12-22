Louie Moulden interview: On Rochdale loan and Wolves future

At 21 years old, the young goalkeeper has been focused on getting games under his belt, and his latest loan at Rochdale has been a tremendous success.

The shot-stopper has started all 24 National League games for Rochdale, who currently sit ninth in the division.

Having previously spent time on loan at Ebbsfleet and Solihull Moors, Moulden knows this level.

But this time, playing for a side that was relegated from League Two last season, Moulden has had added expectation on his shoulders.

“I’ve played around 70 games at this level now and it’s a level I knew what to expect,” Moulden told the Express & Star.

“I know the opposition and mostly how the teams play. I’m enjoying playing and the continuity of being in the team and it’s probably been my best spell. It’s definitely been one of my most enjoyable spells.

“I’m from Bolton and geographically it made a lot of sense and it is really helpful to be close to home. When I’m at Wolves I get a lot of support but when you leave the training ground you’re on your own, so it’s been nice having family around.

“I played for Accrington in the summer in pre-season and that one didn’t quite come off, but I had to go and play. I could have waited at Wolves all summer and got nothing, which wouldn’t have been helpful, so I took what was a really good option.

“It’s a playing style I knew would suit me with a young manager who has great ideas. He’s very good.

“It’s a huge club and undoubtedly a League club. It was the right step for me, with a bigger crowd than I was used to playing in front of.

“I have a great relationship with the fans there and they are always chanting my name. I feel a real connection with them.

“I really appreciate the way they treat me. We’re a new team who are getting used to each other and hopefully we keep meeting the fans’ expectations as we certainly have the same ambitions as them.”

Louie Moulden (Getty)

In his own words, the goalkeeper now feels ‘bigger’ and ‘stronger’ as he continues to build his mental and physical resilience to playing men’s football, where every point matters.

He has had some big moments, too. A superb penalty save against Altrincham preserved the clean sheet in a 3-0 win at the end of November, while Moulden has remarkably picked up three assists this season from long kicks to the pacey forwards.

The playing style at Rochdale has been a major factor as well. Manager James McNulty has focused on a possession-based style that has seen Moulden have the most passes on the pitch for at least three games this season.

But the goalkeeper has also kept a keen eye on Wolves and occasionally come back for training sessions, including the Halloween open training session at Molineux. He remains in contact with goalkeeping coach Neil Cutler and watches the Premier League unfold from afar.

“They look in a really good place and there’s a real togetherness there,” Moulden said of Wolves. “I knew that was there last year but the fans are now seeing it.

“When I’ve been in they’ve been really good with me, the training sessions have been really good and the boys seem in a really good place, which is a telling sign of what the new management team have brought.”

With January approaching, the focus for many will switch to the deals that can be done.

Moulden was courted by League clubs in the summer and has a release clause in his loan deal at Rochdale this winter.

It is also understood that League Two clubs are interested again and have made their initial interest known, while Wolves would be keen to move Moulden up a level for a further test. But the player himself is not actively looking for a move and has learned to focus on the present.

“I have games to play yet before January, which is my main focus,” he said. “I’m really happy with where I’m at and where I’m playing. Rochdale have been really good to me and I will take each step as it comes.

“I’m not too sure what the club’s plans are, but I imagine they’ll be keen to keep me developing.

“But I can only focus on what’s in front of me. That’s one thing I’ve learned while being out on loan, you have to take every day the same and not look too far ahead.

“We’ll see what happens. It’s more in the club’s hands than mine, so we’ll see where it takes us.”

Louie Moulden (Getty)

With his short-term future up in the air, Moulden’s long-term plans are also unclear.

His contract expires in the summer, although Wolves hold an option to extend it by a further year.

It is understood talks have begun over a new deal but with that option there, the negotiations are relaxed.

But Moulden is crystal clear on his ambition – he wants to stay at Wolves, wrap up a new deal and continue working his way into the first team picture.

“I’d love to stay, I love the club and it’s my ambition to play at Molineux,” he added. “I’m happy with where I’m at and I hope we can sort something out.

“They’ve asked me to go and play and I think I’m showing now that I’m capable. I’m hopeful they see that as well.

“I have hope we can come to an agreement, so we’ll see how that progresses.

“I’ll go toe-to-toe with any goalkeeper, in a respectful way. Jose Sa and Dan Bentley are both great and both helped me a lot, as well as John Ruddy who I still keep in touch with.

“I will always push the goalkeepers at Wolves and we’ll see where that takes me.”