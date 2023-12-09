Wolves 1 Nottingham Forest 1 - Report

In a cagey affair at Molineux, a calamity of errors from Wolves saw the struggling visitors take the lead after just 14 minutes, when Harry Toffolo headed home.

However, Wolves regained composure and put together a fluid attacking move for Cunha to fire them level before the break.

A difficult second half saw Wolves fail to get a grip on the game as chances came at both ends of the field, but the teams ultimately settled for a draw in a game lacking any real quality.

Analysis

Gary O’Neil made one change from the team that beat Burnley on Tuesday, as he stuck with the 5-3-2 formation.

That change came between the sticks, as Jose Sa returned from injury and replaced Dan Bentley.

Nottingham Forest named a defensive side amid their Premier League struggles and named former Wolves players Willy Boly and Morgan Gibbs-White in their starting XI.

As they had done before kick-off, Wolves fans displayed anti-VAR banners inside Molineux as the teams emerged while a number of supporters also booed the Premier League anthem.

Mario Lemina (Getty)

Once football was the centre of attention again, Gibbs-White was being targeted by chants and boos from home fans.

Wolves had made a steady start to the game but a mistake of their own doing handed Forest the lead after 14 minutes. A terrible Hugo Bueno pass to Toti Gomes left him struggling to retain possession, before a poor pass of his own handed the ball to Forest. It was worked to Neco Williams who whipped in a cross as Sa hesitated, before Toffolo beat Nelson Semedo at the back post to head home.

The hosts dominated possession after going behind but were struggling to break down a stubborn Forest defensive unit.

But a beautiful move from Wolves saw them sweep home an equaliser after 32 minutes. Mario Lemina played the ball down the right channel for Pablo Sarabia, who cut it back to Cunha to finish from inside the box.

Wolves were certainly the better side but almost handed Forest another goal when Max Kilman’s terrible back pass handed the ball to Cheikhou Kouyate. Fortunately for the hosts, Sa was quick off his line and made a smart low save.

At the start of the second half a floated free-kick found Craig Dawson in space with a chance to shoot on the volley, but he missed the ball entirely.

Hwang Hee-Chan (Getty)

Wolves were given a warning sign when Anthony Elanga smashed the crossbar after the ball fell to him at the back post, despite then being flagged offside.

Forest had a huge chance to take the lead just before the 70th minute when substitute Matt Doherty lost the ball and the cross came in. With Sa out of position, Toffolo beat Kilman to a free header but headed over the bar from close range.

Wolves were struggling for control over the game but almost took the lead when Cunha capitalised on a mistake, burst into the box and saw an effort saved by Matt Turner, before his follow-up was blocked.

Sasa Kalajdzic was thrown on in the final minutes but Wolves were unable to break down a Forest side happy to protect what they had, as the sides settled for a point.

Key Moments

GOAL 14 Toffolo gives Forest the lead

GOAL 32 Cunha equalises for Wolves

Teams

Wolves: Sa, Semedo, Kilman, Dawson, Toti, H.Bueno (Doherty, 68), Gomes, Lemina (Traore, 61), Sarabia (Bellegarde, 68), Hwang, Cunha (Kalajdzic, 91).

Subs not used: Bentley, S.Bueno, Doyle, Chirewa, Silva.

Nottingham Forest: Turner, Williams, Niakhate, Boly, Murillo (Felipe, 77), Toffolo, Yates, Kouyate (Danilo, 63), Mangala, Gibbs-White, Elanga (Wood, 84).

Subs not used: Vlachodimos, Aina, Sangare, Dominguez, Hudson-Odoi, Origi.