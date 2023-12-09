Steve Bull: Wolves must focus on the important fixtures

Losing any game is disappointing but if it’s against the teams at the top, and we’re beating those at the bottom, I’d take that this season.

Last weekend we gave Arsenal too much credit in the first half and let them walk all over us in a way.

We were very light in midfield and we were overrun. A half-time telling off saw us take the game to them in the second half, but it was a fair result.

Going into the Burnley game, it was a very tactical game plan to stop them playing and sometimes you have to win ugly.