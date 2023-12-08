Wolves v Nottingham Forest: Who's out and who's a doubt

However, in comparison to previous weeks, Wolves' injury list is shortening and the club hope a few star names are closing in on returns to the field.

Jose Sa - 90% chance

O'Neil hoped the goalkeeper would be back for the Burnley game, but he still felt uncomfortable in his back.

Now, he is expected to be fit again and the head coach faces a decision on whether to play him or keep Dan Bentley in the team.

O'Neil said: "Jose Sa is fine, he's 100 per cent fit, which is good news."

Rayan Ait-Nouri - 25% chance

Ait-Nouri is closing in on a return but it seems unlikely he will make it for tomorrow.

"His ankle is still a little bit sore and he's not progressed quite as quickly as we hoped," O'Neil said.

"We were hoping he'd do the last two days training and he didn't manage to train yesterday and only did a little bit today, so we'll assess him again in the morning, but it's probably likely he won't be available tomorrow."

Pedro Neto - 0% chance

Neto is also getting closer to a return but will not be ready to face Forest.

"He's still working with the fitness coach and upping the intensity," O'Neil said.

"The plan is to do one more week, or five days, with the fitness coach and then join us for training.

"He'll then be back available from then, hopefully. It'll take a little bit of time to build him up."

Jonny Castro Otto - 0% chance

After the disciplinary action against him, Jonny is not expected to be available.

Joe Hodge - 0% chance

Hodge is around the team after shoulder surgery but still needs time to get up to speed.

"He's not trained with us yet, he's waiting on a sign-off from the surgeon," O'Neil said.

"He's raring to go, desperate to train with us and keeps telling me he's ready, but obviously with the shoulder surgery we just need the sign-off from the surgeon that he's happy that if he falls awkwardly or someone pulls his arm, that we're comfortable he's in a safe place.

"He's chomping at the bit to get back in with us and I'm looking forward to seeing him because he's been out a while. I would expect him to be with us some point next week."