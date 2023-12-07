Championship clubs chasing signature of Wolves defender

The 22-year-old defender has spent the last 10 months on loan at American side FC Cincinnati, where he enjoyed a successful run to the Eastern Conference Final, which they lost 3-2 to Columbus Crew after throwing away a 2-0 lead.

Mosquera's loan spell at the club has now come to an end and despite Cincinnati announcing they are in talks with Wolves to bring him back on loan, the Express & Star understands no negotiations are taking place.

Instead, Mosquera is expected back at Wolves soon, where he will be assessed by Gary O'Neil and his coaching staff before being given a break, following a long MLS season.

After that break, O'Neil and Wolves will decide whether Mosquera stays to compete for a place in the Premier League side or spends the second half of the season on loan in the Championship.

The Express & Star understands that more than half of Championship clubs have already enquired about Mosquera's availability.

Wolves signed Mosquera in June 2021 for around £4.5million from Colombian side Atletico Nacional.

He made his Wolves debut in the Carabao Cup in September that year but suffered a serious hamstring injury within minutes of the game kicking off and once he returned, he featured several times for the under-21s.

Mosquera has yet to make his Premier League bow, but Wolves are believed to be pleased at the progress he has made on loan.