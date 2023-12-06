Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Burnley as shot-stopper gets 8/10

Dan Bentley - 8

Replaced the injured Jose Sa and made some crucial interventions, particularly an excellent double-save from Rodriguez and Brownhill before half-time. Deserved his clean sheet.

Nelson Semedo - 6

Struggled early on against the lively Koleosho before the winger was withdrawn through injury. Got forward well but needed to create more.

Craig Dawson - 7

Another commanding performance at the heart of the defence. Dominant aerially and unlucky not to get an assist with a teasing cross from Sarabia’s second half free-kick.

Max Kilman - 7

A solid enough showing from the captain who won his duels and helped his side to a vital clean sheet. Will not have many easier games this season.