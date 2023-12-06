Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Burnley as shot-stopper gets 8/10
Liam Keen rates the Wolves players on their win over Burnley.
Dan Bentley - 8
Replaced the injured Jose Sa and made some crucial interventions, particularly an excellent double-save from Rodriguez and Brownhill before half-time. Deserved his clean sheet.
Nelson Semedo - 6
Struggled early on against the lively Koleosho before the winger was withdrawn through injury. Got forward well but needed to create more.
Craig Dawson - 7
Another commanding performance at the heart of the defence. Dominant aerially and unlucky not to get an assist with a teasing cross from Sarabia’s second half free-kick.
Max Kilman - 7
A solid enough showing from the captain who won his duels and helped his side to a vital clean sheet. Will not have many easier games this season.