Gary O'Neil: January decisions to be made

After a tumultuous summer where Wolves were forced into selling a number of players to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules, the club still need to be cautious this January.

However, they do have some wiggle room to make additions, with a striker top of the shopping list, and the potential to bring in a winger.

Potential sales will also impact the business Wolves can do, with Jonny Castro Otto’s future in doubt, and O’Neil says those factors will play a part.

O’Neil said: “We have not had many discussions around January as yet. We sort of understood this season was not going to be one we are doing loads of business in. January will give us an opportunity to do some.

“But there will be a lot of things to decide when and how and how much we can do. As it draws closer – and it is creeping up on us – we can look forward to the January question slightly closer to January.”

Despite the desire to bring in more attacking talents, O’Neil was also quick to throw his backing behind the players already in his squad.

He added: “Every manager will want windows and their chance to shape things. But I’m delighted with the group I have.

“I’ve said that from the moment I came in. I love working with them, all of them. There are no complaints about anyone, for my part.

“I understood the assignment when I arrived. I think the club needed to try and net £100million in the summer. That is the business we were trying to do.

“I came in knowing that, knowing the group I had. I was happy with it then and am extremely happy with it now. There are no issues about having to replace people. I will always work with the group the club give me.”

Meanwhile, O’Neil has urged his players to be wary of suspensions because of the small squad size.

Mario Lemina and Joao Gomes were both suspended against Arsenal after picking up five yellows, which compounded O’Neil’s squad concerns with some stars already sidelined with injury.

“You don’t want to lose Mario and Joao for any games,” O’Neil said.

“They are on five (bookings), you want to try and stop them getting to 10. We want to try and keep everyone available. I spoke before about the size of the squad and maybe people didn’t fully believe me or understand what I was saying but to go to the Emirates with three of the under-21s, shows what I was talking about earlier in the season.

“If we suffer a small cluster in certain areas we do end up quite a long way down from where we normally would be with our senior group. It is great to have them back. It will be great to get Rayan back, to get Pedro back. We have a lot of games coming up, so I’m sure everyone will get enough minutes to keep them all happy.”