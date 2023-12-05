Shropshire Star
Former Wolves midfielder Martin Patching dies age 65

Former Wolves star Martin Patching has died at the age of 65.

By Russell Youll
Martin Patching, arms aloft, playing for Wolves at Old Trafford

Patching, a former England schoolboy international, had his best seasons in gold and black in 1976-77 and 1977-78 when he made 35 and 36 appearances respectively.

The midfielder was a substitute in the FA Cup semi-final defeat against Arsenal at Villa Park in 1979.

Patching came back from two cruciate ligament knee operations to return to top flight football while at Wolves.

