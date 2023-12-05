Former Wolves midfielder Martin Patching dies age 65
Former Wolves star Martin Patching has died at the age of 65.
Patching, a former England schoolboy international, had his best seasons in gold and black in 1976-77 and 1977-78 when he made 35 and 36 appearances respectively.
The midfielder was a substitute in the FA Cup semi-final defeat against Arsenal at Villa Park in 1979.
Patching came back from two cruciate ligament knee operations to return to top flight football while at Wolves.