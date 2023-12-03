Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Arsenal as four players get 4/10

Jose Sa - 4

The goalkeeper conceded two goals within 13 minutes before coming off injured after 22 minutes. A day to forget.

Nelson Semedo - 5

A fairly standard, albeit uninspiring, performance from Semedo. Unable to make an impact going forward.

Max Kilman - 6

A decent display from the skipper, who looked fairly comfortable for most of the afternoon.

Craig Dawson - 5

Slightly unfortunate for the opening goal, but Dawson was caught cold in the opening minutes. He improved in the second half.

Toti Gomes - 5

A sloppy start was followed by a stronger second half for the Portuguese international.

Hugo Bueno - 5

Not the ideal return from Bueno who struggled with the pace of the game.

Tommy Doyle - 5

Doyle failed to get on the ball in good areas, but when he did have it he looked comfortable. A difficult game to make an impact.

Boubacar Traore - 4

A very lacklustre and passive display from Traore who did not take his chance in the team.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde - 4

Bellegarde is lively when he gets the ball, but he did not get it enough. Without it, he looked lost as he dropped into the defensive shape.

Hwang Hee-chan - 4

Hwang can never be found guilty of not working hard, but he struggled to get into this game. He also had one big chance in the first half when he should have got on the ball and taken it away from Raya for a tap-in.

Matheus Cunha - 7

Leading the line almost single-handedly, Cunha was rewarded for his efforts with a good goal that his performance deserved. He worked hard, linked-up well with his team-mates and was looking to make something happen.

Substitutes

Dan Bentley (for Sa, 22), 6, Matt Doherty (for H.Bueno, 63), 6, Pablo Sarabia (for Bellegarde, 63), 5, Sasa Kalajdzic (for Doyle, 92).

Subs not used: S.Bueno, Hubner, Whittingham, Chirewa, Silva.