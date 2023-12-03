Exclusive: Wolves defender Jonny Castro Otto missing for disciplinary reasons

The Spaniard has been a regular on the bench for Wolves this season but has only featured three times this season – two of them Carabao Cup starts, and one a late Premier League substitute appearance.

Jonny was unexpectedly left out of the squad to face Arsenal at the Emirates on Saturday, with head coach Gary O’Neil coy on his absence after the game.

“Jonny just wasn’t available for today, the squad was everyone we had available,” he said.

When asked it was an injury or the player refusing to travel, O’Neil added: “Jonny just wasn’t available. I’d rather talk about the players that were here.

“There will be plenty of time to discuss the others when they’re back involved.”