Wolves Fans' Verdict v Fulham: A VAR horror show

Rob Cartwright

Thanks to VAR, a number of people including myself are falling out of love with the beautiful game. It’s not beautiful anymore.

This result was a farce; a travesty of justice and fair play.

The game itself was quite entertaining. I didn’t think Wolves were at their best and not firing on all cylinders. Impartial friends of mine have have said it was a good and entertaining game. For Wolves fans though, this was a horror show by the officials once again. It’s getting too much for us to take. It’s happening so often now that it really does make you question the integrity of match officials and the “real” purpose of VAR.

I don’t think I can take it any more.

13 games played and at least half of these have been materially affected by VAR.

Just bin it before you lose the fans. What do the FA do in a crisis? They start talks to expand the remit of VAR for next season. I wouldn’t trust them with putting the flags out.

Incompetence of the highest level.

A quick summary,

Wolves let in a sloppy goal after seven minutes. Not a problem with our form and tenacity.

Hwang hits the bar.

We start to dominate play and equalise following a great move of play.

All to play for in the second half, you would have thought.

Semedo makes contact with the ball. Fulham player dives. Never, ever a penalty. The referee even said so himself after the game!

Ream pushes Hwang in the box. Knees him for good measure too. Penalty to Wolves.