Exclusive: Wolves exploring deal for wonderkid goalkeeper

The 19-year-old shot-stopper is one of the game's rising stars and Wolves have made enquiries over his signature, with a possible January move on the cards.

A permanent deal would require a fee of around £2million to secure his services, with Wolves keen to add an exciting young prospect to their goalkeeping department.

However, Owusu-Oduro's club AZ Alkmaar are keen to extend his deal and keep him at the Dutch top flight side. His current contract expires in 2026, after he signed it in November last year.

On top of that, Wolves also face competition from other clubs, with Belgian side Anderlecht interested in the emerging star.