Former Wolves star denies verbally abusing young referee as under-12s game abandoned

The former Molineux captain is now coach of Sutton Coldfield-based Boldmere St Michaels Juniors' under-12s side, who saw their game against West Worcester Youth under-12s called off at half-time on Saturday. But rumours emerged online after the game claiming former tough-tackling midfielder Henry was to blame.

However, the Wednesfield-born 41-year-old took to social media to deny he had verbally abused a 15-year-old referee during the game in the Midland Junior Premier League clash on Saturday morning, saying: "Those lying about what happened will be made to feel pretty stupid in due course."

Henry, who made more than 250 appearances for Wolves between 2006 and 2013, claimed he was trying to protect his own players who had been the subject of 'dangerous and reckless challenges' by 'frustrated opponents' while winning 2-0.