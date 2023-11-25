Steve Bull: Wolves defender Craig Dawson a big miss but suspension hands chance to others

I think Wolves fans will have only just come down from that brilliant last-minute win against Tottenham two weeks ago.

Hopefully, the players have all come back fit, and Craig Dawson’s suspension is the only mishap at the moment. We have got to go down there and give it our best shot and keep our run going.

When you are on a bad run, sometimes you do not mind the international break, but I was not looking forward to this one as I thought we could keep the momentum going.