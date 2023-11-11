Wolves 2 Spurs 1 - Report

Brennan Johnson turned home from a couple yards after just three minutes to hand the visitors the lead, as Wolves made a poor start to the fixture.

The hosts had the better of the action in a chaotic half of football, but failed to equalise before the break and the second half was much of the same.

Wolves had a lot of the ball and created the better chances but were unable to find that killer touch as they seemed to be on course for a defeat.

But Sarabia stepped off the bench to finish a fantastic Wolves move for his first of the season, and just his second for the club, as Wolves equalised.

In the last attack of the game, in the 97th minute, Sarabia than played in Lemina for a dramatic late winner as Molineux erupted.

Analysis

Gary O’Neil made two changes to his side, who started in a 5-3-2 formation.

Joao Gomes and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde came in as Tommy Doyle and Sasa Kalajdzic dropped to the bench.

Wolves made the worst possible start when they conceded after just three minutes. Pedro Perro picked the ball up on the right and his low ball across goal saw Johnson get ahead of Nelson Semedo to tap home.

The hosts had made a difficult start to the fixture but once they settled, they created a big chance. A lovely turn from Matheus Cunha allowed him to play Rayan Ait-Nouri in, who then had a shot deflected wide.

After a frantic start, the game became scrappy as neither team were able to get a foothold after 25 minutes. Semedo was also frustrating the home fans with the number of times his poor passes gave the ball away in good positions, when he was found in space on the right.

But Wolves did create another good chance when Cunha found Lemina and his shot was turned around the post by Guglielmo Vicario. The midfielder then headed over from a corner before Toti Gomes had a header saved.

Wolves, largely the better side after going 1-0 down early on, entered the half-time break behind to Spurs.

Hwang Hee Chan (Getty)

In the search for an equaliser, Cunha had a big chance at the start of the second half, but failed to shoot and was eventually tackled. Moments later, another chance fell his way when the ball was cut back to him, and he fired wide.

Hwang Hee-chan then had a huge opportunity when a Gomes shot deflected and landed to him, but he shot wide from close range.

After 66 minutes, Semedo had played one too many misplaced passes in the final third as O’Neil called for Matt Doherty to replace him, coming on against his former club.

Doherty had a good chance when Lemina pulled the ball back to him, but it was just behind him and he could not turn it home from close range – as Wolves huffed and puffed in the search of an equaliser.

Nelson Semedo (Getty)

Substitute Kalajdzic was waiting for a chance and it came after a deep Gomes cross left him umarked in the box, but his free header was well wide.

At the other end, Spurs had a rare chance when Giovani Lo Celso forced Jose Sa into tipping his shot over the bar.

In the first minute of added time, Wolves finally found their equaliser. Sarabia, who had come off the bench just four minutes earlier, used magnificent technique to bring down a Cunha ball and volley home at the near post.

With the final attack of the game, Sarabia then became the creator as he played in Lemina who poked the ball home for a 97th minute winner, to send the Molineux crowd and home dugout into raptures.

Key Moments

GOAL 3 Johnson puts Spurs ahead

GOAL 91 Sarabia equalises for Wolves

GOAL 97 Lemina wins it for Wolves

Teams

Wolves: Sa, Semedo (Doherty, 66), Kilman, Dawson, Toti, Ait-Nouri (Sarabia, 87), Gomes (Doyle, 87), Lemina, Bellegarde (Kalajdzic, 73), Hwang, Cunha.

Subs not used: Bentley, Jonny, H.Bueno, Traore, Silva.

Spurs: Vicario, Porro, Dier, Davies, Royal, Hojbjerg, Bissouma (Lo Celso, 75), Sarr (Bentancur, 63), Kulusevski, Son, Johnson (Gil, 75).

Subs not used: Forster, Dorrington, Phillips, Skipp, Donley, Veliz.