Mads Andersen is focused on Luton’s survival bid ahead of Wolves trip

Luton Town players at Fulham

The newly-promoted side have been odds-on to be relegated since they came up and after losing their opening four matches, BBC pundit Garth Crooks claimed they would be relegated by Christmas – which prompted an angry response from Luton boss Rob Edwards.

But Andersen is not interested in listening to outside noise as he prepares to welcome Wolves to Kenilworth Road and aim to get their first points on the board.

“No, that’s just me personally,” he said when asked if he is following the criticism of Luton.

“I don’t get anything from swiping on Twitter, so I’m just focusing on my job, all I can do to help the other guys and that’s it.

“We don’t (discuss it) and I’m sure the guys who see or read anything will use it as fuel, and they should be.

“Personally I’m not reading anything, not listening to anything, because I just don’t bother with what other people’s opinions are.

“I’m going to work hard, I’m going to be positive for my team-mates.”