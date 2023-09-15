Wolves favourite Andy Gray returning to city for fan event

Andy Gray

The 67-year-old, who played for Wolves from 1979-1983, will be the guest of honour at a special event at the Cleveland Arms pub on Wednesday, October 11.

Hosted by former Wolves team-mate Andy Blair, Gray will be discussing his Wolves career, including his famous winning goal in the 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in the 1980 League Cup final.

Standard tickets cost £15, with entry from 7pm and the show starting at 8pm.