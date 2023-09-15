Notification Settings

Wolves favourite Andy Gray returning to city for fan event

By Liam Keen

Wolves favourite Andy Gray is returning to the city next month for an evening event on his career.

Andy Gray

The 67-year-old, who played for Wolves from 1979-1983, will be the guest of honour at a special event at the Cleveland Arms pub on Wednesday, October 11.

Hosted by former Wolves team-mate Andy Blair, Gray will be discussing his Wolves career, including his famous winning goal in the 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in the 1980 League Cup final.

Standard tickets cost £15, with entry from 7pm and the show starting at 8pm.

Tickets and more information can be found by calling 01902 451021 or visiting www.clevelandarms.com.

