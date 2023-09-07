Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Former Wolves youngster James Spray on debut goal, gambling and move to part-time

Premium
By Paul BerryWolvesPublished: Comments

Emerging through the ranks to turn professional after several years in Wolves Academy, playing for the first team in pre-season friendlies, landing a debut as a substitute in a home League Cup tie, coming off the bench and scoring in a 5-0 win at Molineux.

James Spray fires at goal in his first team debut for Wolves after coming off the bench to score against Millwall at Molineux
James Spray fires at goal in his first team debut for Wolves after coming off the bench to score against Millwall at Molineux

James Spray knows exactly what young striker Nathan Fraser would have been feeling after last week’s goal and win against Blackpool.

Wolves
Football
Sport
Paul Berry

By Paul Berry

Wolves Columnist

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News