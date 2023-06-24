Tributes paid to former Wolves striker following sudden death

Cedric Roussel played for Wolves 25 times between 2001 and 2003. Photo: Nick Potts

Cedric Roussel was reported to have suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away on Saturday afternoon at the age of just 45.

The Belgian played for Wolves 25 times between 2001 and 2003, scoring two goals, having spent two years at Coventry City in the Premier League, with 11 goals scored.

Roussel spent two years on Wolves' books, but joined Belgian club Mons on loan in his second season at the Molineux, then left England in 2003, putting pen to paper with Genk.

The striker, who also made three appearances for the Belgium national team, went on to represent an additional 11 clubs in a number of countries before finally calling time on his career in 2015 and beginning a career in real estate.

His untimely death has prompted tributes for his former clubs and from the Belgian National Team, with a spokesman saying: "We send our condolences to the family and friends of Cedric Roussel."

Wolves official Twitter account posted a picture of Roussel during his time at the club and said: "Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Cedric Roussel.

"Our former player has passed away aged just 45."

Coventry City's official Twitter account said: "Coventry City are deeply saddened to learn of the death of our former striker Cedric Roussel, at the age of just 45.