Toti Gomes desperate for Julen Lopetegui to stay at Wolves

Toti Gomes (Getty)

The head coach guided Wolves to Premier League safety, after taking over with them bottom of the league, but his future has been up in the air after he called for investment in the face of Wolves' financial concerns this summer.

Neither Lopetegui or Wolves have spoken publicly over his future since the season ended, but Toti is eager to continue working with the Spaniard next season.

"We hope we can keep working with the coach," he said.

"He's helped us since the moment he came and was the one that brought us up and away from relegation.

"Of course we want to keep working with him for next season."

Lopetegui arrived in November and took charge of his first game in mid-December following the World Cup.

Alongside a plethora of January signings Lopetegui masterminded the club's survival, and with the team due back for pre-season in early July, Toti believes the club will benefit from having him for the summer planning and a full Premier League campaign.

"It will be good for him especially because he can take the team from the beginning, prepare very well and have a good pre-season, so we can start the season well," Toti added.

"It's not easy to come in the middle of the season and do what he did, so I think we can do something with him."

When he arrived at the club, the head coach put an emphasis on making signings that brought leadership and Premier League experience to the dressing room.

Craig Dawson and Mario Lemina brought those attributes in particular and Toti has praised the influence of Lopetegui and the winter signings in the dressing room.

"The main thing (that changed under Lopetegui) was the mentality inside the changing room," Toti said.