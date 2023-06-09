Bruno Jordao: I need to take my last Wolves chance

Bruno Jordao (AMA)

The 24-year-old midfielder has only made five senior appearances since joining from Italian side Lazio in 2019, after failing to make an impact on the first team.

Jordao, pictured, has been on three successive loans and is now entering the last year of his deal, but the Portuguese youth international now wants to take his last chance at a shot of Premier League football.

“I’m going back to Wolverhampton, I still have a contract, so I’m going to attack this last opportunity, because it’s my last year of the contract and I hope it goes well,” Jordao said.

“My goal is to play in the Premier League, play at Wolverhampton and grow every day.”

Jordao joined Portuguese side Santa Clara on-loan last summer, but suffered a groin injury that required him to return to England for surgery.

He eventually returned in the New Year and made 11 appearances, scoring one goal, as he ended the season “in shape, after having a serious injury.”

Santa Clara finished bottom of the league and were relegated, but Jordao will now return to Wolves in early July for pre-season training at Compton, when a decision will be made on his future with the club.

Jordao signed for Wolves as part of a double swoop alongside Pedro Neto, in a deal that was reportedly worth £18million, of which £8million was reportedly spent on Jordao.

He had made three senior appearances for Lazio, before his first senior Wolves game came in September 2019 and his first Premier League appearance in July 2020.

Jordao then joined Portuguese side Famalicao on loan in September of that year, where he went on to make 11 appearances, before joining Grasshoppers the following year, where he played 12 times.