Wolves' Toti Gomes handed first senior Portugal call-up

By Nathan JudahWolvesPublished: Comments

Toti Gomes has received his first senior Portugal call-up ahead of their European Championship qualifiers with Bosnia and Iceland in June.

Toti Gomes (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).
Gomes has been one of the shining lights this season with his most recent success coming at left-back under Julen Lopetegui.

The 24-year-old also scored his first Wolves goal in the 1-0 win over Aston Villa at Molineux earlier this month.

Although Gomes' preferred position is centre-back, his versatility and impressive performances in the second-half of the season have alerted Portuguese manager Roberto Martinez.

In a radio interview with Antena 1, Martinez said they were monitoring Gomes:

"I think our national team needs to be open-minded and have a high-performance environment.

"And it is important to have players like Toti Gomes, who has made good matches at Wolves, and who has an interesting profile.

"We need to follow players like that."

Ruben Neves, Jose Sa and Nelson Semedo have also been included in the 26-man squad.

Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

