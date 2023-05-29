Wolves' Toti Gomes handed first senior Portugal call-up

Toti Gomes (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

Gomes has been one of the shining lights this season with his most recent success coming at left-back under Julen Lopetegui.

The 24-year-old also scored his first Wolves goal in the 1-0 win over Aston Villa at Molineux earlier this month.

Although Gomes' preferred position is centre-back, his versatility and impressive performances in the second-half of the season have alerted Portuguese manager Roberto Martinez.

In a radio interview with Antena 1, Martinez said they were monitoring Gomes:

"I think our national team needs to be open-minded and have a high-performance environment.

"And it is important to have players like Toti Gomes, who has made good matches at Wolves, and who has an interesting profile.

"We need to follow players like that."