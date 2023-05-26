Joao Moutinho to miss Wolves' trip to Arsenal

Joao Moutinho (Getty)

The star midfielder was left out of the squad to face Everton last week and boss Julen Lopetegui heavily hinted that the player chose not to be involved.

Lopetegui has now revealed that Moutinho will also not travel to face Arsenal on Sunday and when asked if that was the player’s decision, he said: “It’s a good decision for him. That’s one other way to answer you.

“Joao Moutinho has finished his contract and has had fantastic seasons here.

“He’s a very, very good player who has had a fantastic career.

“He is able to continue (playing) because he is fit and works hard every day. He competes very well.”

Moutinho’s contract expires in the summer, but Lopetegui refused to confirm if his time with Wolves was up.

He added: “I think it’s better the club or the player confirms his future, not me in a press conference.

“To respect him and to respect the club, it’s better. That’s all I can say about him.”

Diego Costa and Adama Traore will also become free agents this summer and Lopetegui did not rule out re-signing them, as he again referenced Wolves’ financial concerns.

“We have players like Diego and Adama who will finish their contracts, and that’s why I have talked about the problems of Financial Fair Play, as it involves this kind of situation too,” he said.

“It’s about strategy and the numbers. I am not a financial advisor, I am a coach and I know what I want on the pitch, but after we are going to see if it’s possible or not.”

Meanwhile, the head coach has said he wants Raul Jimenez to stay with Wolves next season, with the striker having one year left on his deal.

He said: “Raul has a contract with us for next year, so for me it’s not his last match with us, he’s our player.