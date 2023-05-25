Notification Settings

Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui gets touchline ban for Arsenal finale

Julen Lopetegui will be consigned to the stands for Wolves' final game of the season at Arsenal on Sunday.

Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui appeals to referee David Coote after Saturday's draw with Everton at Molineux (Picture: Getty Images)
The Wolves boss picked up his fourth booking of the season during Saturday's 1-1 draw against Everton, invoking a one-match touchline ban.

He protested against the amount of added time at the end of the game, during which Yerry Mina scored Everton's equaliser, and was seen appealing to referee David Coote after the match.

