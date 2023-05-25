Team goals: Wolves must sort woeful scoring record

Philip Dunne reflects on 20 years in politics as he prepares to sign off
Premium
Although Premier League safety is now secured, Wolves have a glaring problem to correct.
Scoring goals has been an issue plaguing Wolves for the last few years and it is a trend they need to buck. Even last season, when Wolves were fighting for European football under Bruno Lage and a late season collapse saw them finish 10th on 51 points, they only scored 38 Premier League goals. Only the three relegated sides scored less.