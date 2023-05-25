Notification Settings

Team goals: Wolves must sort woeful scoring record

Premium
By Liam Keen

Although Premier League safety is now secured, Wolves have a glaring problem to correct.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Neves (left) celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game from the penalty spot with team-mate Hee-Chan Hwang during the Premier League match at Molineux, Wolverhampton. Picture date: Saturday November 5, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Wolves. Photo credit should read: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.
Scoring goals has been an issue plaguing Wolves for the last few years and it is a trend they need to buck. Even last season, when Wolves were fighting for European football under Bruno Lage and a late season collapse saw them finish 10th on 51 points, they only scored 38 Premier League goals. Only the three relegated sides scored less.

Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

