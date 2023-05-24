Wolves assistant head coach Pablo Sanz handed £6k fine and touchline ban

Wolverhampton Wanderers assistant head coach Pablo Sanz

The pair were charged by the FA following a touchline incident in the fiery encounter between the two sides at the City Ground on April 1.

There was an added edge to the Premier League clash, after a melee between the two sides in the Carabao Cup quarter-final back in January.

It all boiled over again in the second half of the April Premier League clash - with both benches involved.

Sanz and Forest assistant boss Tate were sent off in the 52nd minute and subsequently charged with 'improper and/or violent conduct'.

Sanz admitted his behaviour was improper and Tate admitted a charge of improper and/or violent, and in a statement from the FA read: "Wolverhampton Wanderers' Pablo Sanz and Nottingham Forest's Alan Tate have been give one match touchline bans and £6,000 fines for misconduct.

"It was alleged that the assistant managers' behaviour during the 52nd minute of their Premier League game on Saturday April 1 was improper/and or violent."

Nottingham Forest assistant manager Alan Tate

Later in the feisty affair, which ended 1-1, Wolves' goalscorer Daniel Podence was alleged to have spat at Forest winger Brennan Johnson, and was subsequently charged by the FA.