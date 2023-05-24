Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz bags Aston Villa awards double

The Brazilian has been a mainstay of the team which sits just one win from securing the club’s return to Europe and his performances were recognised by both team-mates and fans during a glittering ceremony at Villa Park last night.
Rachel Daly also secured a brace as she was named Villa Women’s players’ and supporters’ player of the season, with Laura Blindkilde Brown taking the young player prize for the Women’s Super League side.
Jacob Ramsey was named the club’s men’s young player of the season for the second year running. Bertrand Traore’s late winner in April’s 2-1 win at Leicester was voted Villa’s goal of the season.