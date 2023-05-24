Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz bags Aston Villa awards double

Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz

The Brazilian has been a mainstay of the team which sits just one win from securing the club’s return to Europe and his performances were recognised by both team-mates and fans during a glittering ceremony at Villa Park last night.

Rachel Daly also secured a brace as she was named Villa Women’s players’ and supporters’ player of the season, with Laura Blindkilde Brown taking the young player prize for the Women’s Super League side.