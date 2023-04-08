Steve Bull: Every Wolves match is huge now

A furious Julen Lopetegui in Wolves' defeat to Leeds (Getty)

With the games ticking down, the importance of getting a win to open up some space between ourselves and the bottom three gets that bit greater.

This weekend and next feel particularly big. Two matches in front of our own supporters. Two chances to get a result which will have us all breathing just that little bit easier.

Games against Chelsea are the type you look at when the season starts and think: “Anything we get there is a bonus”.

That is not the case today. They are having a poor season, seem out of sorts and while you can’t predict what impact Frank Lampard’s return as interim boss will have, it feels like an opportunity for Wolves.

If we can get our noses in front, against opponents lacking in confidence, then I believe we have what it takes to see out a win. We need to get after Chelsea early. We can’t let them settle.

Being without Ruben Neves for today and next week’s visit of Brentford is a big blow to Wolves, there’s no point pretending otherwise.

This is where you need other players to step up. We’ve got Mario Lemina who has shown he can do a job in front of the defence, while Matheus Nunes was signed for big money.

When the pressure is on, it is usually a time for old heads. I’d consider sticking Joao Moutinho in the middle and let the others do the running while he pulls the strings. It will be interesting, either way, to see what the manager decides.

Last week’s draw at Nottingham Forest was a decent point considering the results elsewhere but you can’t keep relying on other teams slipping up. You’ve got to take charge of your own destiny and it is wins which will ultimately make the difference.