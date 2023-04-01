Steve Bull: Wolves need to fight for their survival

Wolves (Getty)

It was great to see so many of the young players heading out too, and it just shows the quality of our side that we have international players through the levels.

They still have a lot to learn, but it’s a great achievement.

It will also be important that they all come back injury free because it’s a crucial part of the season and we need every single player ready and fit to give what they can to Wolves.

Every game between now and the end of the season is huge and it will be down to who has the biggest fight in them out of the bottom nine clubs.

Hopefully our courage, commitment and unity will show. You can see we are getting there, but we have to get the points on the board.

We have the quality there, it’s just about putting it together.

It takes time to build it side, it takes months and doesn’t happen overnight. You can see what Julen Lopetegui is trying to do, but he needs to get Wolves safe this season and then we can see what he can do next year.

All of the teams in this relegation battle will try every trick in the book to get points.

All Wolves need to do is concentrate on playing football, because when we do, we are capable of playing anyone off the park in the Premier League.

There’s plenty of big games to come for Wolves, and they need to take every game as it comes.

If we can get a run without losing it will stretch the gap at the bottom and the sooner that happens, the better – I’m sure every fan will agree with that.

The last thing you want is going into the last two games of the season, with Everton at home and Arsenal away, and need results to stay in the Premier League.

The manager will want the pressure off by then, but it’s down to him now to pick the right team and get them motivated for the fight.