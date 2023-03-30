Former Wolves keeper Carl Ikeme becomes mixed martial arts champion

Carl Ikeme is taking on a new battle - as an MMA fighter

The 36-year-old Molineux hero was told he had leukaemia in 2017 and went through a 13-month period of gruelling treatment before he was told he was in complete remission.

The battle against the disease spelled the end of his football career – but after taking up the martial art of Brazilian jiu-jitsu at a club near his Sutton Coldfield home, he has since become a British open age champion and even picked up a bronze medal at the European Championships.

Ikeme, who came through the ranks at Wolves before making more than 200 league and cup appearances for the club, said taking up jiu-jitsu came by chance after spotting the Gracie Barra club near his home.

He told the Express & Star: “I was just filling up my car at a petrol station near home and saw a sign for Gracie Barra, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu academy in Sutton Coldfield.

“I had always wanted to try that discipline, so I signed up for a taster session.

“I was in really good shape at the time, it was around when I had done the 100-mile Velo cycle ride for charity.

“But I went along to the class, and I remember being absolutely gassed after a three-minute round. My legs were cramping, my back was in bits, and I suddenly realised that you don’t really know anything about fighting until you actually do it!”

The former shot-stopper added: “Competition really wasn’t in my mind at the start.

“I just wanted to learn a new art, and I found it all a really humbling experience to be honest.