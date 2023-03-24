'Absolutely brilliant': Wolves competition winner to play in Dave Edwards charity match

From left; Harry Radford, Dave Edwards and Shay Sterry

Harry Radford, from Bushbury, won a competition to be part of a Wolves squad, made up of former players, who go toe-to-toe with a Shrewsbury Town side on Sunday at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

The charity match, organised by former Wolves and Salop midfielder Dave Edwards, will raise money for the Shrewsbury Town Foundation and the Little Rascals Foundation.

Harry said: "I saw that Dave put it out and I just thought I had to apply – I couldn’t miss the opportunity to play with this group of players.

“I used to follow them up and down the country with my dad and they’ve given me so many fond memories and great days out.

“I think the one that stands out the most is when Stephen Hunt scored that goal against Blackburn that kept us up.

“I know we ended up losing 3-2 that day, but for him to score a goal that then kept us up on goal difference – it was absolutely incredible.

“There are so many memories with these players and I always used to stand there and think I wish I could go and play with them.

“So when I got the phone call the other day to say I’d won, it was absolutely brilliant.”

Alongside Shrewsbury supporter and competition winner Shay Sterry, Harry, 27, will play with a number of Wolves players, including Karl Henry, Carl Ikeme and Matt Jarvis.

The Wolves fan, who spent two years on Walsall’s books as a youngster, is particularly looking forward to playing alongside a certain former midfielder.

He added: “It’s got to be the big lad in the middle of the park – (Jamie) O’Hara. It’s got to be, what a star he was back in the day. He had an unreal left foot.

“To feed him the ball would be absolutely amazing. I can’t wait.

“Genuinely, though, I’m excited to play with all of them. I won’t mind if I play for just one minute – the chance to be in a dressing room and talk to these lads, to be a part of it all, is going to be amazing.

“I’m a bit daunted. I think Saturday night will be a tough one – I’m not sure I’m going to sleep.

“But I just can’t wait. It will be a little bit scary. But I think once I get on I will be okay.

“Dave has given me some advice. He has told me I’ve got to be chasing the opposition lads down – but I don’t mind, I’ll chase all day.”