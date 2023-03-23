Wolves owners Fosun exploring options to add to football club portfolio

Jeff Shi, Executive Chairman of Wolverhampton Wanderers (Getty)

The Chinese conglomerate are visiting several clubs in Belgium and the Netherlands, with the idea of making an investment in the near future.

Any purchase would add to Fosun’s portfolio and offer Wolves another close relationship with a club on the continent.

Wolves previously linked-up with Spanish third-tier club FC Jumilla, before they went out of business in 2019.

The club then struck up a relationship with Swiss side Grasshoppers, and have sent several players out on loan there in recent years.

Now, Fosun are keen to make a purchase that would see Wolves granted the opportunity to link-up with a side in a stronger European league.

As a result, Fosun representatives met with K.V. Oostende officials on Wednesday, as they made contact over a potential investment.

The club, who are currently fighting relegation from the Belgian top flight, are owned by Pacific Media Group, are also involved with other European clubs, including League One side Barnsley.

It is understood they are open to selling their stake in Oostende, which they purchased in 2020, and Fosun have made initial contact to show their interest.