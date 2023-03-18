Steve Bull: Wolves have to beat Leeds and Nottingham Forest

Nelson Semedo of Wolverhampton Wanderers is challenged by Remo Freuler of Nottingham Forest (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Today’s visit of Leeds and the trip to Nottingham Forest after the international break are games we have to win. We can’t lose, we can’t draw. We have to win.

That’s not to say these matches are going to be decisive. We won’t be completely safe if we win them both. But if we get six points it builds a nice gap between us and the rest and the number of games will be ticking down.

There would be a much better chance of being safe with a few matches to spare, rather than be sitting precisely where we are now a month down the line. The sooner we are safe, the sooner we can start planning for next season and the better it is for everyone’s nerves.

At the moment it is all in our hands and I am not sure you can fault the effort of the players. Since Julen Lopetegui arrived we have seen a better style of football. It is just not quite clicking still in attack. We’ve spoken so much about it now but really, the only answer is to keep working at it.

You certainly can’t accuse Raul Jimenez of not doing that. He’s working his socks off but things aren’t falling for him.

It’s horrible at the moment because if you are only scoring one a game, it makes things a lot tougher. But I’m confident things will come good between now and the end of the season.

I thought last week’s defeat at Newcastle was a fair result on the balance of the game. But you couldn’t escape the feeling we had been robbed. For me, it was a blatant penalty when Nick Pope brought down Raul. He knew what he was doing but they didn’t give it. It would have changed the game altogether.