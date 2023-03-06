Wolves Fans' Verdict v Spurs: A game of two halves

Julen Lopetegui applauds the fans. Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire.

Adam Virgo

What an unbelievable win which feels even better considering the teams around us dropped points.

The first half was a big struggle, Spurs were much better than us and we couldn’t get any sort of rhythm going. With them using wing-backs, we needed to be going through the middle more but with a 4-3-3 we were always going to be using our wingers which limited us a lot.

Quality tactical change from Lopetegui at half-time to match them with the wing-backs and it worked to perfection. We were able to create more chances and hurt them a lot more in and around the box.

Adama, Raul and Moutinho all did brilliantly when they came on. Adama’s goal was class, when he has to do something instinctively he is much better. Raul was miles better than he was against Liverpool and offered us goal threat as well as holding the ball up and playing others in, we just need to see it more consistently.

Moutinho both on and off the ball was exceptional, he played a key part in our goal and the current age he’s at, he’s much better coming off the bench to make an impact.

The improvement under Lopetegui is amazing, the players are fighting for each other and putting their bodies on the line to get results. The feel good factor is definitely coming back and I’m hoping we can finish the season strong and take everything into the next campaign.

Liam Kennedy

Lopetegui again showed the difference a top-level coach can make, the subs in the second half were superb and completely turned the game on its head.

First half we allowed Spurs too much space on the ball and while they weren’t peppering our goal, it did feel that there was only going to be one team who would score going into the break.

The change of system to a back five and the introduction of Traore, Collins and Moutinho changed the game completely, we pressed higher up, allowed Spurs less time in possession and looked a lot more threatening going forward.

While under Nuno and Bruno subs were definitely not the strong point, under Lopetegui they most certainly are, it’s one of the things I like most about him when things aren’t going right, he doesn’t wait for them to turn themselves around, he makes changes and Saturday was just another example of him doing exactly that.

Every one of the subs who came on yesterday impacted the game positively and this is a massive positive for us going into the final stretch of the season, having a bench that can make a difference.

There are discussions regarding Traore’s future but this game showed that when his head is in it, he is an incredible asset and maybe for some he doesn’t do it enough but I hope he is to sign the new contract because his skill set would be difficult to replace.

I wonder if a back five might be considered going forward, I know we did it to match Spurs but just felt we looked so much more comfortable, Semedo further up the pitch, the team pressing higher and would also allow for Cunha and Jimenez to play up top together which from what I’ve seen so far seems our best combination, both link up well and look better when both are together rather than one on his own.

I know the thought of five at the back will spark PTSD in some Wolves fans but we have also enjoyed the best seasons of the 21st century with a back five. By no means should it be set in stone but it should be considered.

I can’t think of the last time someone was subbed off at half-time and played really well but Lemina was excellent at neutralising Kane in the first half. For all the money we have spent, Lemina and Dawson are the two that I have been most impressed with since January, long may it continue.

Rob Cartwright

We really needed a result in this game and managed to grind out victory with a fantastic last half hour. This was a tactical masterclass from Lopetegui, who once again changed tactics and formation twice in the second half to engineer the win.

Fans and players are in unison which can be a powerful force, especially when the opposition have frailties to expose.

It was good to see Neto return, but he will need game time now. I fear we may have seen the last of Costa if this turns out to be a knee injury. It was the “old guard” who shone in this game.

Neves was superb. He never stopped running and directing. Jimenez came on and was brilliant for his hour. Unlucky not to score himself, he was as thrilled as we were when Traore scored from his rebound. A massive shoutout for Moutinho, who came on with 23 minutes remaining. This was a 10/10 cameo appearance. He ran the midfield, pushed us forward and set up the move for the goal.

Jonny and Semedo both played well, especially after we switched to a back three. Spurs had a few chances, especially in the first half, but all of the back three were excellent. Collins responded very well to being out of contention recently.

Sa had safe hands though his distribution is leaving lots to be desired!

We went from being second best in the first half to deserving to win after a very good second half where we got on top, shut out Spurs’ attacking threat and then went all out for the win. It was great to witness the game unfold from the stands. The goal with eight minutes remaining was just reward as we had gone close on a few occasions prior to this.

As other results came through, the importance of this win became more apparent.

It’s almost nose bleed territory!!!

John Lalley

You wouldn’t have given a Cock-A-Doodle Doo for our chances come half-time. Spurs were in cruise control; the Wolves’ woodwork was still reverberating and the excellent Jose Sa was capably ensuring that we retained that priceless clean-sheet.

Offensively, we had been non-existent, as subdued and stilted as we had been at Anfield in midweek. A grim holding exercise seemed to be looming with Wolves hoping to batten down the hatches, waste a lot of time and hope that a generous measure of luck might just favour us.

Instead, as he has done before, Lopetegui played the bench like a maestro First Violin. Changes in tactics, formation and personnel dramatically re-defined the game into a wholly more even contest.

Traore, buoyed by his goal began to express himself in his own unique way, but it was the two old-timers Jimenez and Moutinho who stole the show. A couple of heart-warming cameos, the kind of powerful performances we took for granted when the Nuno revolution was in its pomp.

Both players have faced stinging criticism this season; Jimenez in particular has endured a wretched time; fitness and confidence absolutely shorn it has been sad to see the demise of a striker who not so long ago was considered as one of best in the Premier League.

As for Moutinho, the sands of time are inevitably bringing his career to its conclusion, but he took this opportunity to torment Tottenham and remind us that he has been a magnificent footballer for such a long time. A credit to club and country, this might almost be a last hurrah but it was superb to see him passing beautifully, tackling sharply and generally driving Spurs to distraction. What a player; we’ve been lucky to have him.

The two veterans combined in splendid unison to create the goal and provide the instinctive finish from Traore. Our lack of goals this season has been a desperate burden; over-elaboration and the fear of making a mistake has bedevilled us. Traore saw ball, saw posts, no hesitation, no fuss and simply belted the ball into the top corner.

Job done; three priceless points. Perhaps a whole lot more shoot on sight policy might not be to our detriment!

Wolves showed a whole lot of character in turning this game around; confidence was renewed throughout the entire team and an unpromising outlook turned into a truly outstanding result.

Since we were promoted, we have enjoyed a fair measure of success against Spurs in London. At Molineux, we have shared some cracking games with them but never have we got over the line. We owed Liverpool at Molineux a month back and that was a rare pleasure. We owed Tottenham too and this feels just as good!

Clive Smith

We started like we were back at Anfield. Totally outplayed, unable to cross halfway and keep possession. Hugely disappointing and depressing. Here it was Spurs who pulled us apart on both flanks and in between as well.

Amazingly we lasted until half time with it still being 0-0. The last few minutes of the half had been feisty. Spurs seemed frustrated at not scoring, Wolves looked frustrated at not having the ball. Challenges were not being interpreted appropriately by the referee and even the England captain was not having everything his own way. Following long periods of quiet the home crowd made their frustration known at Kane, the ref, and our general lack of possession. Those few closing minutes planted the seed for what was to come next.

We could at least take heart from the scoreline relieved we were still in the game.

The second half we saw an unbelievable turnround, the like of which we have not seen since... well, Southampton last month.

Jimenez had already replaced Costa while Lemina, who must have had severe earache having spent the half with Harry, and Neto, did not reappear. Instead Collins and Traore brought us a different shape. This helped us to close down the open spaces wide that Spurs had exploited and we started to win tackles, make interceptions and generally disrupt the Spurs one way traffic.

It meant we no longer looked likely to concede at any moment while gradually having some attacking momentum. Traore, as ever, offered an outlet ball, although we perhaps did not use him as much as we might have, and Jimenez led the line well and offered a physical presence.

He might well have provided an assist and scored himself as he made an impression in the opponents box. Meanwhile Mr Reliable was pinging the ball about as usual, covering the ground up and down while also rifling three long range shots each of which would have enhanced his workdie catalogue.

Then, with barely 10 minutes left, the far from inevitable happened. The Molineux roof was lifted after Traore reacted to a rebound with an unlikely looking tap in. Suffice to say, it appeared to be a very popular goalscorer both then and at the final whistle. Heartwarming to see the obvious team spirit present.

We’d worked hard in the first half to stay in the game then even harder to turn the momentum in our favour. We rode our luck a couple of times and Kilman made an impressive block late on when Kane was close in and looking likely to score. He and Dawson both played well and were ably supported once Collins joined the battle.

As with many Lopetegui games there was a significant impact from the bench. The impact frankly has not always been positive but all five today improved our overall performance when they came on.

One negative element was another booking for Neves, moving him one closer to a two match ban.

Some other results went our way this weekend which just highlights the twists and turns that are still to come and perhaps reminds us not to get too carried away with one win or one defeat.

James Pugh

Julen really is the man, isn’t he? A tactical masterclass and a very important three points. It’s good to see the wolves back to doing what they do best and giving the “top 6” a run for their money.

Yes, we got lucky at times, with Spurs hitting the crossbar more times than I could count and having spells of dominance, but in the end we took our chances and Spurs did not. But this game was less about Spurs being bad, and more about Wolves‘ determination to get the points.

In terms of performances, everybody put a shift in after a relatively poor first half. Lemina, Neves and Sa were their usual brilliant selves and Cuhna looked sharp once he came on. It’s was very good to see Neto and Jonny back on the pitch too.

Semedo just keeps casually dropping excellent performances as well which I don’t think really gets talked about enough.

Dropping to three at the back at half time was a smart move, and Collins really helped Wolves regain control once he came on. It was the old Wolves boys who really shone through though, with Moutinho, Jimenez and Traore having their best games in what very may their last seasons in a gold shirt. And, oh my, what a shot from Adama in what may very well be a defining moment of the season.

He is a unique player and will be a very big loss in the summer. Julen’s experience really shone through and his excellent in-game management is something that we haven’t seen from previous managers.

Maybe it is because we actually have some depth now? Who knows. He noticed we dropped in class before half-time and made the necessary changes.

The only real downside from this game I could think of is I don’t think Costa looked on it, and after Jimenez came on it really made me wonder why he didn’t start. Hopefully the injury isn’t too bad and he can still help us climb the table in these last games.

With Wolves slowly climbing the table and there still being a long way to go, this result means Wolves actually have some room to breathe, a commodity we have rarely seen this season.

Chris Ward

Once again it was a game of two halves and a game of two different Wolves’ sides. First half we were really under pressure but credit to Lopetegui for recognising this early on and switching to a back five which seemed to stabilise us.

I was apprehensive at all the substitutes but they completely changed the game and the dynamics which ultimately won us the game. Lemina didn’t give Kane an inch, Dawson was absolutely solid, Moutinho was tenacious and Raul looked more like pre-injury Raul which was fantastic to see.

I don’t like to comment on opposition players however I have to give a special mention to Harry Kane, AKA the England poster boy. What a horrible player he is, for all his quality he is nothing short of a cheat and a constant moaner. When you have all that brilliance do you need to behave like that?